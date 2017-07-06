Shawnecy in the house

Maysam Shawnecy turns to techno, hip-hop, pop and rock to find inspiration for original music.

The DJ will be behind the decks at 1876 tonight — part of his second New Zealand and Aussie tour. The 34-year-old, who usually performs in duo Pele & Shawnecy, is going solo for this gig.

He pitches his previous 1876 gig as a career highlight.

“[It was] very energetic. The power in that small venue was like the energy from 30,000 people. I was very impressed — it’s one of my favourite gigs ever.”

That’s a big call for the resort given they’ve gigged Pacha — in Europe’s party capital Ibiza.

Shawnecy, who is Persian but grew up in Germany, says he partied there in his youth before moving there a year ago.

As a teen he’d eye up the DJs and dream of one day sitting in the DJ booth.

The pair grew up in musical families and he recalls dancing, singing and performing as a youngster.

One of Shawnecy’s first musical memories is of buying and listening to Michael Jackson’s Bad album — a musician he describes as “one of my all-time heroes”.

He reckons being introduced to different genres from a young age influences what they produce.

Each track is carefully constructed and he describes the process as special.

“We use unique instruments and sounds in our tracks with some samples and influences from hip-hop music.

“A lot of the vocals in our tracks we also make ourselves. We produce them mainly together but I write the vocals and it’s my voice that can be heard speaking and singing.”

They’ve been performing together for eight years — after meeting at a music festival in Germany.

After pulling together demos in 2011, they were signed directly to music labels Get Physical and Cecille.

Shawnecy plays 1876 tonight in the next instalment of Queenstown’s Electric Rush.

Gig-goers can expect a mix of Pele & Shawnecy tunes — with a few other techno and house tracks slotted in.

The duo plan to release a number of new tracks over the next few months and he encourages fans to get on social media to check them out.

Catch Shawnecy as part of Electric Rush, 1876, today, 9pm. Also featuring Ribera and Tim Richards. Earlybird tickets sold out. Door sales $30