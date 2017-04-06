Gig of the Week: Third Son

As a teenager, techno DJ Third Son — real name Joseph Thomas Price — was obsessed with movie soundtracks.

It’s seeped into the music he produces today and the 26-year-old Brit says it’s important to have strong themes running through all his tracks.

Being classically trained also helps when it comes to production.

As a youngster he learned piano.

One of his earliest memories is sitting on a piano stool bawling his eyes out as he “hated it”.

However, as the years progressed he developed a love of music and started learning electric guitar in what he calls his “rebellious teenage years”.

He also chanced his arm at producing music early — from piano-based tunes to creating sounds on his brother’s computers.

Family also played a part in his stage name — he is the third son.

Tonight’s gig is a Queenstown first for Londoner Price.

While he isn’t sure what to expect from a local audience he’s excited to play Barmuda as part of Electric Rush.

Gig-goers are in for a dark, melodic, cinematic and rhythmic set.

Price reveals a DJ career wasn’t initially on the cards.

“I was at university studying chemistry. When a few friends started running house and techno nights in the local club, I began making music to play. When I left uni it really felt like the right time to give music a go.”

He describes growing up in the United Kingdom music scene as a bonus. It’s eclectic, with a huge mix of genres and multiple events and festivals depending on what you’re into.

He’s listened to the lot and cites classical, romantic, jazz, pop, hip-hop, rock, metal and electronica as influences.

It’s been a busy two years for the DJ. He toured the world, released his first EP through record label Noir Music and set up his own label Polymath.

During that time there’s been a few standout gigs.

“I recently played at a private party in Malaysia. I had no idea what it was going to be like, but when I turned up I realised these guys had booked me as a surprise for their friend’s birthday.

“I walked up to the decks and I’ll never forget the look on the birthday boy’s face.”

Third Son plays Barmuda starting 2pm today as part of Electric Rush. R18. Tickets $20 general or $30 final release, plus booking fee