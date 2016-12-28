Post office fundraiser deemed success

Maggie Watts (10) eyes up a dream catcher at Arrowtown Post Office’s annual market day fundraiser yesterday.

More than 90 stalls were set up on Arrowtown’s Library Green for the occasion.

The historic 1915 post office has been maintained by the Lakes District Museum since it took ownership in 1995.

Museum director David Clarke said the day was a success despite rain in the morning.

”We usually raise about $3500 after costs and this keeps the doors open.”

This year money will be used to update lighting inside the building.

Mr Clarke stressed the important part the post office still played in the community, from local people popping in for a chat to tourists posting cards and letters. The survival of postal services depended on fundraising efforts like yesterday’s, he said.

Otago Daily Times

