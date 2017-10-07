Mediterranean Lamb with Duck Fat Potatoes and Yoghurt Dressing

Naturally lean and healthy with a melt-in-the-mouth texture, boneless lamb loin is distinctly juicy and has delicious lamb flavours.This simple recipe has a subtle Mediterranean taste, allowing your lamb to be the star of your dish. Oregano, sometimes known as wild marjoram, is a herb more known for its use in Mediterranean cooking, but is also common in Mexican dishes. With its aromatic, warm but slightly bitter flavour (if used in excess), this is the perfect match for a beautiful cut of lamb. With spring truly here, you can even throw the loins on the BBQ and dine al fresco. Enjoy!

PREP TIME 10 MINS

COOK TIME 50 MINS

SERVES 4-5 PEOPLE

Ingredients

Lamb

4 lamb loin fillets

2 tablespoons fresh oregano

3 cloves garlic crushed

Juice of half a lemon

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

Duck Fat Potatoes

1 kg good roasting potatoes

4 tablespoons duck fat (alternatively use olive oil for healthier option)

Sea Salt

Minty Yoghurt Dressing

1/2 cup natural yoghurt

1/4 cup mint sliced thinly

1/2 teaspoon paprika (optional)

1/2 clove garlic crushed

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1.Pre-heat oven to 200C or 180C fan-forced. Peel potatoes and cut into approximately 5cm chunks. Place into a large saucepan.

2.Cover with water and bring to the boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer for 5-10 minutes or until partially cooked (potatoes should be only just tender when pierced with a knife or skewer).

3.Drain potatoes well. Return to saucepan and add in one tablespoon of duck fat (or olive oil) and shake saucepan vigorously to rough up surface of potatoes (this will make them crunchy when roasted).

4.Tip rest of duck fat (or oil) into a large roasting pan. Place roasting pan into oven for 5 mins or until fat or oil is hot. Add potatoes to hot oil. Use tongs to turn potatoes to coat in oil, then return roasting pan to oven.

5.Roast potatoes for about 40 mins. Turning only half-way through so they become incredibly crispy.

6.Meanwhile, remove the lamb from the fridge to bring to room temperature. To make your marinade combine your oregano, garlic, lemon salt and oil in a pestle and mortar and thoroughly bash to combine. Massage over the lamb evenly and set aside.

7.To make your yoghurt dressing, simply remove the leaves from the stalks of the mint, and slice thinly. Add immediately to the yoghurt along with the lemon juice, salt, pepper and paprika. Set aside, covered, in fridge.

8.Pop a small glug of olive oil in a heavy fry pan and heat to a medium-high heat. Gently shake off any excess marinade and fry two pieces of your lamb for 2-3 mins each side for rare to medium-rare, 3-4 mins for medium. Repeat for the other two.

9.Let it rest for 5-6 mins covered with tin foil.

10.Remove the potatoes from the oven and season generously with sea salt. Slice your lamb into desired thickness, just under 1cm seems to be a good thickness. Plate up immediately, or pop on to serving dishes for guests or family to help themselves.

11.Serve with the yoghurt dressing, potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables or salad.