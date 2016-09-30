Life’s a Feast: Rare beef salad with chimichurri

With my father Simon Stamers-Smith so busy electioneering for a seat on Queenstown’s council, decided to give my parents a night off cooking and delivered this simple, healthy yet “banging with flavour” salad. Chimichurri is the sauce I have used in this recipe, and one I have come to love since consuming it in vast amounts from the Zamora boys’ stall at the Remarkables Market. Of South American origin, this is a staple condiment for many meals and pairs magically with most grilled foods. Try and make this yourselves, but if you don’t have time pop down to Zamora Meats in Industrial Place. Enjoy!
PREP TIME: 15mins
COOK TIME: 20mins
SERVES: 4-5
Ingredients
3 ribeye steaks
1 butter lettuce, washed and torn
3 tomatoes, chopped
Handful of mint, chopped (just beforepopping in salad)
3/4 cup shelled edamame, cooked for 1-2 mins
Fresh red chilli, sliced thinly
1 pack snow peas, blanched
600g baby potatoes
1 lemon
Olive oil
Chimichurri sauce
(makes about 1 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup finely-chopped parsley
2 tablespoons of chopped fresh oregano (or one teaspoon of dried)
2 spring onions, finely-diced
2 cloves of garlic, finely-chopped
1 red chilli, finely-chopped
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar
125ml olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Take steak out 30 mins before cooking, season with salt and pepper.
- Finely chop all chimichurri ingredients and combine thoroughly. If you don’t have time to chop everything, pop it all in the blender and mix. This creates a slightly different texture. Makes about 1 to 1 1/2 cups.
- Pop potatoes into a pot and cook until tender. Drain potatoes, squeeze lemon over them and drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in heavy pan to medium-high heat. Put two of your three steaks in and cook for about 2-3 minutes each side for medium rare, or a little longer for medium. Remove from pan and cook the remaining steak. Let it rest for about 10 minutes before slicing – against the grain into finger-sized slices.
- Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl. Place evenly across four plates and then top with the steak. Drizzle over the chimichurri sauce and serve immediately. Serve the leftover chimichurri in a bowl on the table. Your guests will be wanting for more!