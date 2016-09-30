Life’s a Feast: Rare beef salad with chimichurri

With my father Simon Stamers-Smith so busy electioneering for a seat on Queenstown’s council, decided to give my parents a night off cooking and delivered this simple, healthy yet “banging with flavour” salad. Chimichurri is the sauce I have used in this recipe, and one I have come to love since consuming it in vast amounts from the Zamora boys’ stall at the Remarkables Market. Of South American origin, this is a staple condiment for many meals and pairs magically with most grilled foods. Try and make this yourselves, but if you don’t have time pop down to Zamora Meats in Industrial Place. Enjoy!

PREP TIME: 15mins

COOK TIME: 20mins

SERVES: 4-5

Ingredients

3 ribeye steaks

1 butter lettuce, washed and torn

3 tomatoes, chopped

Handful of mint, chopped (just beforepopping in salad)

3/4 cup shelled edamame, cooked for 1-2 mins

Fresh red chilli, sliced thinly

1 pack snow peas, blanched

600g baby potatoes

1 lemon

Olive oil

Chimichurri sauce

(makes about 1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup finely-chopped parsley

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh oregano (or one teaspoon of dried)

2 spring onions, finely-diced

2 cloves of garlic, finely-chopped

1 red chilli, finely-chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar

125ml olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method