Youngsters with drive

Two young Queenstown golfers are hoping for a shot at the big time.

Judkins brothers Callum, 16, and Liam, 12, are turning heads on the local scene.

Callum captains the under-16 Otago team and has ambitions to turn pro.

Liam – under-13 silver medallist at this month’s New Zealand age group champs – has been selected for Otago, in a team defending the junior interprovincial title this month in Cambridge.

Craig Palmer, the professional at The Hills, has been coaching the boys for about five years.

He reckons they are both putting in a huge effort and have the drive to go far.

“They are more advanced than I was at that age – I think it is really impressive.”

Palmer started playing at 13 and understands the boys’ determination to improve. He says as they grow and mature into the game, their swing and ability will change.

“Callum, being a bit older, is incredibly dedicated and passionate about it and really wants to be good. He has already got the work ethic he needs.

“They are both such good kids and have every opportunity to make a career in the game – if that is what they decide they want to do.”

Palmer thinks the Cambridge tournament will boost Liam’s confidence.

The Hills pro says competing against other kids of a similar age is the best way to improve.

The pair practise every day at Frankton Golf Centre.

Callum, who started playing when he was 9, says putting is his strength. He was coy when asked about ability or success, saying he enjoys taking part. Dad Tim is more forthcoming.

He says Callum is competitive on the course. Liam, meanwhile, chips in, saying: “I like the challenge – there is always something else to strive for.”

