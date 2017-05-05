Wrestlers ready to rumble

Expect high drama at the inaugural Queenstown WrestleFest.

Southern Pro Wrestling NZ, co-founded by local pro wrestler Marc ‘Hooligan Marcus Kool’ Perry, is staging the six-bout show at the Queenstown Memorial Centre on July 15.

Perry lost his SPW heavyweight title to co-founding partner Troy ‘Powerhouse T-Rex’ Crosbie in the latter’s home city of Invercargill, in February.

The Queenstowner will wrestle in a no-disqualification, no-holds-barred fight with ‘Monster’ Jakob Cross, of Auckland.

At the same show in February, Perry struggled to beat Cross, “so I took a steel chair and I went to town and intentionally got myself disqualified”.

In the no-disqualification bout, he’ll be able to use that same tactic legitimately.

So can Cross, he concedes, “but I’m in Queenstown, on my home turf”.

At WrestleFest, Crosbie will also defend his heavyweight title for the first time.

His opponent, Aucklander Shane ‘Shooter’ Sinclair, was the original title-holder but he vacated it last July to be present at the birth of his first child.

Perry then took that title by defeating Crosbie in Invercargill last July, then defended it against Aussie Slade Mercer in Queenstown the following night.

He says he and Crosbie are organising another local show because they got such good feedback last year.

And they’re calling it WrestleFest as a nod to Queenstown WinterFest, which runs three weeks earlier.

One of the other four bouts will be a tag-team match.

Tickets are already on sale via eventfinda.co.nz – they’re $20 for adults, $10 for children and $20 for front-row seats.

Production values, Perry says, will be lifted by big screens featuring pre-recorded build-ups for each bout.

The show, which will now be held annually, will also be filmed for Southern Pro Wrestling’s on-demand channel.

Meanwhile, he says there’s been a huge response to an online SPW documentary, shot by film company Good Cheerful Productions.

