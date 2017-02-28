Tiki surges to Godzone finish

A Queenstown/Wanaka team look like they’ve got the Godzone adventure race in the bag.

Tiki Tour – comprising Tom and George Lucas, Mike Kelly and Floortje Grimmett – are kayaking 47km across Lake Wakatipu to the Frankton finish line, after finishing their last alpine trek at Kingston at 5.30am.

Second-placed Yealands Family Wines, featuring world-class navigator Chris Forne, hit the Kingston transition area two hours later.

Tiki are expected to arrive at at Frankton Beach, near the Frankton Motor Camp, before midday.

Race director Warren Bates says: “This team have performed incredibly well over three-and-a-half days’ racing and it’s been astonishing to watch to watch their progress.”

Tiki Tour took the lead of the 410km race several times on the race’s opening day, on Saturday. By day two the experienced adventure racing squad was out in front.

Bates: “What an amazing morning its going to be down at Frankton beach near Queenstown with this lead team expected between 11am and midday.

“We hope to see loads of locals out to cheer and congratulate them on their amazing effort.

“It’s looking like Tiki Tour have it in the bag but anything can happen out there.”