Robyn Crotty, right, mum of All Black Ryan, picked up one of the top female slots at a Queenstown body building comp.

Christchurch’s Crotty was joined by daughter Shea who picked up first in shape.

The pair were two of 60 contestants taking part in the International Natural Bodybuilding Association’s Southern Lakes Classic qualifier at the weekend.

Organiser Peter Hardwick says the event was a success with a lot of talent.

He also judged competitors and reckons Robyn got points for good shape, narrow shoulders and some muscle.

