Queenstown’s Stampede ice hockey team face the biggest test of the season as they take on top-of-the-table West Auckland Admirals this weekend.

Coach Adam Blanchette says the SkyCity-sponsored team is pumped and ready for the challenge.

“You can only be the best if you beat the best.

“It is going to be a great measuring stick for us to go into their home rink with a team that hasn’t lost and see what we are capable of.”

Blanchette says the Admirals, undefeated in the 2017 New Zealand Ice Hockey League season, have been scoring a lot of goals and have a strong offence.

He also reckons they could be a win or two away from making the finals. The Stampede plan to play a physical game.

Blanchette hopes they can halt the Admirals’ winning streak.

“We can frustrate teams and if we can just find that line and play on the edge we can be effective.

“It may be a bit of a clash of styles going in but we will stick to our guns and the game we play – a big, tough team that has skill.

“We’ll do the work and bring them out the hard way.”

Stampede go into the game on the back of two impressive wins at home last weekend, winning 6-2 last Friday and 8-0 the following night, against Auckland’s Botany Swarm at Queenstown Ice Arena.

Blanchette says it was a gutsy performance against a gritty team.

