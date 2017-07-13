Rovers’ cup push

Queenstown Rovers hope to make the home advantage count this weekend in the last 16 of the national Chatham Cup.

The soccer club faces Nelson Suburbs at Queenstown Events Centre, 2pm, Saturday.

Coach Jamie Whitmarsh says not having to travel will be a boon – and wants a local crowd to come down and cheer the boys on.

“It’s the big one this weekend,” he says.

“I don’t know too much about them but I know they’ve got some good players.

“In the last 16, there are no easy beats.

“But the plus side for us is we don’t have to travel to Nelson. And word’s getting around so hopefully we’ll get a good turn-out.”

Rovers could be drawn against a North Island team if they make it to the quarters.

They come into the game on the back of six straight wins, although last weekend’s league match against Green Island was postponed after a minibus crash.

One Green Island player was airlifted to hospital and has undergone surgery.

Whitmarsh says: “It would have been nice to have played Saturday, it won’t have helped our momentum, but what happened, happened.

“It was serious, they don’t airlift you for nothing. Hopefully the lad’s alright.”

Whitmarsh finds out at tonight’s training who’s available for the game.

“We’re in fine fettle.

“Six wins on the spin, cup and league, home and away – fantastic. The boys are doing really well and it’s just can we carry it on.”

In this week’s Mountain Scene it says Rovers have a league match this weekend. That’s wrong – it’s been postponed for the Chatham Cup game.