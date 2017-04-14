Mixed martial arts: Back with a bang

A concussive combination has propelled Queenstown-based mixed martial artist Irshaad Sayed to his latest win.

South African Sayed, fighting in Extreme Fighting Championships 58 in his home country, hit opponent Tumisang Madiba with a punishing body shot followed by two perfect left hooks.

Madiba hit the deck and the referee stepped in, awarding a technical knockout, as Sayed rained down blows.

Sayed had weathered a storm in the first round on Sunday morning’s bantamweight clash in Cape Town.

But he came back strongly in the second.

“He was tough and very explosive” Sayed says.

“It was just the kind of opponent that I was looking for – we put on one crazy fight for the fans.”

Sayed, 28, was dropped by a spinning elbow in the first and also escaped a guillotine choke hold.

“I took more shots in the first round than I would’ve liked to but that’s part of the game.

“I knew he was going to come out after reviewing his previous bouts but I was confident that as the fight wore on he would tire.”

The game-plan paid off as he took over in the second and then brought Madiba’s hands down with the body shot before connecting with the two pinpoint hooks.

“He’d started to slow and I was able to time my counter punches much better.”

It was Sayed’s first fight since his decision loss for the EFC world title last November.

He hopes to fight again in the EFC next month, after spending four weeks in Singapore on a training camp.

“I want to keep the momentum going and get a title shot at the end of the year.”

Sayed usually trains with High Level Martial Arts Queenstown and Carlson Gracie BJJ in Queenstown.

“We’re always looking for competent training partners and are trying to piece together a mixed martial arts team.”

He says anyone interested, or those who want to train in martial arts, should contact either organisation.

paul.taylor@scene.co.nz