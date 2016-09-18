Jack’s nimble – and quick

A Queenstown athlete has clinched a top-10 place at the World Mountain Running Championships.

Jack Beaumont, 19, competed for the junior men’s title, crossing the finish line in 37min 54sec, in ninth position.

His biggest fan, grandma Ali Beaumont, says he’s chuffed with the performance but disappointed he didn’t claim a medal.

She spoke to him after completing the 7.3km course in Bulgaria last Sunday. He described it as the hardest race of his career – even if the course wasn’t as steep as he would have liked.

Ali is proud of his achievement.

“It is fantastic, really – incredibly impressive, particularly given his age and as there were more participants in his field this year. He said he couldn’t run any faster.”

Jack qualified for the world champs after taking home the top junior spot at the New Zealand Running Championships in Queenstown earlier this year.

This is Jack’s last season competing as a junior – he turns 20 next May.

Ali says he is ready for the challenge of senior races.

Jack was joined on the NZ team by fellow Queenstowner Sarah Douglas, who placed 37th in the senior women’s event in 46min 45sec.

