It’s a Fox hunt

Second-ranked Kiwi Ryan Fox will play next month’s New Zealand Open golf tournament near Arrowtown.

On the back of entries from major winner YE Yang and Kiwi Grant Waite, who won on the United States PGA Tour, Fox has confirmed he will play in the $1 million tournament, which starts at Millbrook and The Hills on March 9.

Tournament director Michael Glading is thrilled.

“When I spoke with Ryan he told me he wants to come back simply because he wants to win his national open.

“In fact, he told me probably the only tournaments he might forgo it for would be the four majors.”

Fox will skip the more lucrative $2.4m Hero Indian Open to play the ISPS Handa-sponsored tournament.

Fox, who has full membership now on the European Tour, has made an excellent start to the 2017 season. He made the cut in his first four events, including two top-20 finishes, and shot some low scores.

He is currently 49th in the Race To Dubai – the end-of-season, big-money finale.

The last NZer to win the Open was Otago’s Mahal Pearce in 2003 at Middlemore.

The last five winners have all been Aussies and Fox is keen to break that stranglehold.

