Hockey stars line up

Many South Island ice hockey stars are playing in a breast cancer fundraiser at the Queenstown Ice Arena tonight.

Before the main game there’ll be a kids versus parents friendly at 5.30pm and a Pink in the Rink women’s game at 6.30pm.

Local female player numbers have doubled since the first Pink in the Rink game in 2014.

The Hockey Fights Cancer all-star men’s game is scheduled for 7.30pm.

The black and white teams will include top Canterbury Red Devils and Dunedin Thunder players as well as SkyCity Stampede stars like Matt Schneider, Jade Portwood, Bert Haines, Mike McRae, Callum Burns, Connor Harrison and Cameron and Lachlan Frear.

Former local Ice Blacks Simon Glass and Brett Speirs will also take to the ice.

Entry is by gold coin donation to The New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

Further funds will be raised through raffles. Spectators are encouraged to wear pink, with prizes for the best-dressed adult and youngster.

The ice arena closes for the 2016 season tomorrow.

