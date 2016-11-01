Deep breath as new record set

An Arrowtown freediver has set a world-class mark at the indoor nationals.

Kathryn Nevatt held her breath for 7min 45sec while floating face-down in a pool during the New Zealand Freediving Indoor Nationals in Wellington.

The time improved the 37-year-old’s national record for the static apnea discipline by five seconds and put her fourth in the all-time world rankings for women.

She also equalled her personal best with 194m in the dynamics with fins event and swam 151m in the dynamic without fins.

Her combined points tally during the three-day event, which ended on Sunday, was higher than that of men’s champion Guy Brew, of Wellington.

The Queenstown Freediving Club member, who is a former world champion in static apnea, says she was “pushing her limits” and gave her best performances for a long time.

“It was my first national record in two years and my overall points total was a personal best, which will be hard to beat,” Nevatt says.

In pool-based freediving, competitors hold their breath during underwater horizontal distance swims and time-based breath holds.

Nevatt says the Queenstown Freediving Club is holding an introductory evening at the Events Centre pool on Wednesday night.

Otago Daily Times