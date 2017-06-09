Cup win for Rovers

A scruffy goal from skilful forward Carlos Herrmann was enough to earn Queenstown Rovers footballers the win in a hard-fought cup game in Dunedin.

Rovers beat rivals Roslyn-Wakari 1-0 at Ellis Park on Monday.

They progress to the third round of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup, and will face Dunedin Tech away on June 24.

Coach Jamie Whitmarsh says Monday’s win is dedicated to Herrmann’s father, who passed away a couple of weeks ago.

“Carlos has only just returned from Brazil.

“We wanted to dedicate that performance and result to his dad.

“It was a fitting way for us to go through – he got the goal through guts and determination.”

Whitmarsh says Herrmann was played through with a nice ball from midfield and slid in to get the ball before Roslyn-Wakari’s keeper.

“He basically just wanted it more than their goalkeeper. He’s the sort of fella that he will score some really sublime goals but this was scruffy.”

Whitmarsh last week called on his team to cut out the mistakes and they responded.

“We defended very well as a whole team.”

They scored early in the second half before a nasty head clash between Roslyn’s Tom Bealin and Rovers’ Elliot Gardner.

Gardner got to his feet soon after but Bealin was knocked unconscious.

“The boy ended up having fits and convulsions on the pitch.”

Paramedics were called and Bealin received treatment. He was eventually able to walk to the ambulance and the game resumed after a 25-minute delay.

Rovers, sitting third in the ODT Southern Premier League after six of 18 games, face Mosgiel AFC at Queenstown’s Events Centre pitches on Saturday. Mosgiel are three points behind in fifth.

Rovers women, meanwhile, were thrashed 9-1 away to Dunedin Technical with Emily Morrison scoring a hat-trick. Nieve Collin scored Rovers’ consolation goal.

They’ll have an immediate chance for revenge, though.

They face Technical again in the Kingsgate Women’s Premier league this Sunday at the Events Centre.

