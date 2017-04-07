Conor collared in Crankworx crash

Queenstown mountain biker Conor Macfarlane suffered a broken collarbone after being flung over the handlebars at Crankworx Rotorua last Friday.

While it’s a pretty common injury, he’s peeved to be out of action for another few weeks.

The break follows a wrist injury last year while competing in Red Bull Rampage in the United States, which left him out of action for much of the season.

Macfarlane: “It’s quite annoying as it’s more time off when I haven’t had much time on the bike this summer.”

He says the crash was partly because he hasn’t been riding – “it wasn’t ideal but I wanted to race and give it a go”.

Macfarlane was competing in the Speed and Style event when he crashed out.

He had surgery the next day.

Despite the injury he’s confident he’ll be ready for the next Crankworx event in France in June.

Macfarlane was up against fellow Queenstowner Elmo Cotter, who made it into the top 16.

Emmerson Wilken and Joe Simpson were also representing the resort.

Wilken, who qualified for the main Speed and Style final, was stoked with his performance, coming 32nd.

“I was happy with my runs and got the tricks I wanted. The whip-off went well; I got some nice whips and flipped the big jump a few times.”

He says the 15-metre flip, his biggest, was inspired by Queenstown legend Kelly McGarry who died last year.

“I was really happy I got to ride the slopestyle course that [locals] Kelly and Tom Hey built. It was awesome when Tom led the train out on the course.

“I got to follow him with all the top slopestyle riders in the world behind us. It was a special moment.”

