Bikes, beers and barmy tricks

Organisers promise tomorrow’s Queenstown Mountain Bike Club Fernhill fundraiser will be bigger than ever.

Season of Shred takes place again at the Wynyard Jump Park under the auspices of the club’s main sponsor, Atlas bar.

Hot-shot riders will compete for awards like best trick, best whip and best goon style.

Atlas boss Wes McAllister says: “Judging comes down to the crowd and a few guys who know their stuff.”

Live entertainment will include local band The Killer Seas.

Thanks to support from Emerson’s, Altitude Brewing and Tuatara breweries, proceeds from beer sales will go to the club – to be used for new jumps at Wynyard and more Fernhill Loop trail development.

McAllister says there’ll be a tribute to legendary local freerider Kelly McGarry who died early this year.

The jam lasts from 3pm till 10pm – entry’s by gold coin donation.

Last year’s SOS raised $13,000.

