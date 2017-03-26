Arrowtown Bulls snatch White Horse Cup

The Arrowtown Premiers rugby team have sensationally taken the White Horse Cup off Maniototo in their first game of the season.

In a nail-biter yesterday (Saturday) in Ranfurly, they upset the formidable Maniototo Maggots 30-29.

Arrowtown Bulls player of the day, right winger Tom Grondiek, scored three tries in the second half.

Their no.8, former Hurricane Adam Hill, scored their last try, which first-five Colin Bissett crucially converted from the sideline.

Maniototo got field position in the last play of the game and went for a dropped goal.

Arrowtown coach Simon Spark, whose side lost all three of their pre-season games, says it was so tense he couldn’t watch.

“I heard a lot of yelling and screaming and I thought, ‘Christ, they’ve got it’, but it was our guys yelling.”

Spark puts the win down to two factors.

“Our forwards fronted physically, and our backs in the second half got a little bit of an edge.”

Arrowtown face their first defence of the White Horse Cup this Saturday when they play Upper Clutha at the Queenstown Events Centre.

Meanwhile the Wakatipu Premiers also won their first game of the season yesterday.

They thrashed Matakanui 52-10 at Omakau and play Alexandra at the Queenstown Recreation Ground this Saturday.