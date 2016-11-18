70 years on and sailing well

An Arrowtowner’s almost 70 years’ service to sailing will be recognised by Yachting New Zealand next Friday.

Les Rogerson, 90, will receive a service award at the 2016 Volvo Yachting Excellence Awards in Auckland.

While living in Invercargill, Rogerson was active for almost 40 years in the Southland Yachting Association.

He was treasurer, organised the Bluff to Stewart Island race and taught the sport as well as competing.

He remains patron of the association and of Bluff’s Green Point Yacht Club.

On shifting to Arrowtown 30 years ago, he joined the Wakatipu Yacht Club and sailed competitively till three or four years ago.

“The last boat I had was a very comfortable one to sail but she wasn’t fast.”

A club life member, he still contributes by starting races each weekend and timekeeping from the club’s caravan.

Club commodore David Stringer says: “That’s dedication, to say the least.

“He’s just such a delightful old gentleman.

“Despite his health issues, he’s hung in there.”

