Your Queenstown marathon forecast

Don’t expect a repeat of 2014’s deluge for Saturday’s Queenstown International Marathon.

More than 9500 entrants will run and walk the trails between Arrowtown and Queenstown, in the 10km, half-marathon and marathon distances.

Sponsor Air New Zealand has put on extra flights to get out-of-towners in, while it’ll be hard to find a hotel room for less than $400 a night this weekend.

Scene weather guru Chris Stephenson, who had 23 years working at MetService, says race-goers should experience few weather problems.

“A few showers are possible from late afternoon but otherwise the weather is looking very good,” he says.

“A westerly flow covers the region on Saturday which creates cloud and showers about the western ranges.

“There is a chance that we might see the odd shower spread further east later in the afternoon but these are not expected to be significant.

“A steady west-to-northwest breeze operates throughout the day which may strengthen in exposed places for a period in the afternoon.”

Stephenson reckons Saturday’s temperatures would start off at around 7 or 8 degrees in the morning and rise to about 20 degrees by mid-afternoon.