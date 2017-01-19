Your Gibbston concert forecast

Worried about the weather bomb hitting this great southern land tearing into Saturday’s Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert?

Call us crazy, but there should be electric blue skies in the morning and the forecast afternoon rain might be nothing too serious.

This year’s sellout concert – a Central Lakes summer staple – features Icehouse, Alan Parsons Live Project and Bonnie Tyler.

Scene weather guru Chris Stephenson, who had 23 years working at MetService, says there’s a risk of rain late on Saturday afternoon.

“Another deep low makes its way over the South Island during the weekend with the low centre moving over the top of the South Island this time.

“For the concert we should see thick high cloud with the risk of some rain later in the afternoon.

“Winds should be light and from a northerly direction with a high of about 18 or 19 degrees.

Considering the concert’s a few days away, Stephenson says the situation could change.

“It would pay to keep up to date with the weather forecast because if the low is a little further south than expected then the rain could start earlier in the day.”