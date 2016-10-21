Work imminent at new subdivision

Construction of Hanley’s Farm’s first stage is slated to begin next week.

Developer RCL Group has appointed The Roading Company as civil works contractor for the project.

Hanley’s Farm is a 1750-section Queenstown development on 561 hectares between the foot of the Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu, next to Jack’s Point.

The Roading Company is contracted to deliver the first 100 sections and showhome village, with buyers likely able to start building late next year.

Stage one sold within hours in July, while the 50 sections in stage two sold within three hours last Saturday.

David Wightman, boss of Melbourne-based RCL, says: “We are incredibly excited to commence construction across stage one, which will deliver 100 new homes to Queenstown in the coming years.”

A simplified review process means houses that meet design guidelines will be processed quickly by the council.

“Our vision is to deliver affordable new land opportunities crafted around a carefully designed masterplan.”

Wightman says RCL fast-tracked the construction schedule to deliver to the under-pressure Queenstown market.

That follows recent approvals of resource consent and Plan Change 44, which allows the land to be used for housing.

Stage one was able to progress first as it gained consent when Jack’s Point was created.

Wightman last week said he expects stage two buyers to be able to build about three months after stage one buyers.

paul.taylor@scene.co.nz