Winery in lodge bid

Gibbston Valley Wines has lodged plans for a multi-million dollar boutique lodge and cottages complex.

Designed by top Queenstown architect Michael Wyatt, the development features a central lodge with swimming pool and spa, 32 cottages in 16 buildings, and a manager’s residence.

Gibbston Valley boss Greg Hunt says: “It will finish the winery, in a sense. We’ve wanted to have accommodation there for quite some time and this will provide it.”

The company has an existing resource consent to build 50 units in nine buildings but revised the plans and submitted a new application, just before Christmas.

Hunt says the exterior design is Central Otago-inspired, with schist rock and plaster.

“Then the interior style; the closest I could pick would be Provence or Tuscany – that relaxed, luxury feel.

“It ties in well with Central Otago architectural style, they’re very similar; the thicker walls and loggia space to get that indoor/outdoor living style.”

Working drawings are being drafted for builder Rilean Construction.

“My hope is we’ll be starting construction in July this year.

“It’ll be at least an 18-month build and my goal is to be open early 2019.”

There’ll also be a helipad and underpass under State Highway 6 as part of the development.

The total price tag is in the tens of millions of dollars.

paul.taylor@scene.co.nz