Who is this dick?

Unsuspecting punters at the Glenorchy Races had a nude awakening when this ballsy bloke strolled on to the track last Saturday.

After having a crack at introducing himself to a jockey, he was tackled to the ground by another bloke and escorted off the course by a young woman – leaving commentators speculating whether he had in fact pulled.

Mountain Scene was unable to uncover who the young stud is, but wonders if he was trying to take advice from the jockey, who had obviously come dressed for the occasion with a T-shirt emblazoned with ‘Go hard or go home’.

