Queenstown Water Taxis wants local government to splash the cash to help reduce costs for Lake Wakatipu commuters.

The firm’s in discussions with Otago Regional and Queenstown councils about a subsidy. It’s also pushing for consents for new jetties to expand its operation.

Sales and marketing boss Haley Kelly says both may take some months to finalise.

In the meantime, the company is launching concession cards on Monday to “make it a little bit cheaper” for residents – 10 rides for $80, which is a $20 discount, or six rides for $50.

“Because of the costs of running the boats, that’s all we can afford at the moment.

“We’ve been put on the backburner subsidy-wise with the new bus service, but hopefully that’ll happen next year.

“The concession cards are a temporary fix – it’s not the most amazing offer, but it’s something.”

ORC transport boss Gerard Collings says there’s an independent business-case process to go through in terms of a subsidy.

“We’re sending out a brief to consultants,” he says. “It’ll look at the desirability of a ferry service as a public transport option.”

Collings says the existing service will be considered and the process will involve discussions with all parties.

QWT is also introducing an early morning ferry service as an alternative transport option for residents around the lake.

Carparking fees are being hiked downtown, with the introduction of the $2 bus service.

The morning ferry will leave Queenstown Bay at 8am and the Frankton area at 8.30am. If there’s enough demand it’ll put on another service leaving Frankton at 8am.

“It’s $80 for your working week and you can choose when you go home.

“We’ll be running at a loss for a bit, but hopefully locals get on board.”

The firm has also beefed up its boats, launching a custom-made 36-seater in October, designed specifically for Lake Wakatipu.

It has just become a Google Transit Partner and is expected to launch on the NZ Transport Agency’s Choice app mid this month, meaning boats can be live-tracked.