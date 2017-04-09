Ungodly cash dash

Two collection boxes were broken into and money spirited away at Queenstown’s St Peter’s Anglican church last Sunday night.

The Reverend Chris Tweddell estimates a few hundred dollars were taken.

It’s the third theft in the past 18 months, he says, though the other two occurred during day-time when the church was open.

This time the doors were locked.

“People are desperate out there and some are a bit opportunistic – I’m not sure which of the two this is.”

One box held donations and the other’s an honesty box for people buying cards.

Tweddell says it’s unfortunate as the money goes towards maintaining the church and also the grounds as a quiet central Queenstown haven.

“This won’t stop us keeping our doors open – that’s what we’re here to do.”

