Tu-tu talented in Queenstown

Queenstowners can soak up some culture as the Royal New Zealand Ballet rolls into town.

A troupe of 10 will perform ‘Tutus on Tour’ – a gala collection of classical and contemporary pieces.

Ballet mistress Abigail Boyle reckons locals are in for a treat.

“It is a short programme but it has got a bit of everything; extracts from Paquita, Sleeping Beauty and Aura, a piece created by one of our own dancers Shaun Kelly.

“Because the piece is really beautiful we decided to include it in the tour.”

She’s been dancing since she was five years old and describes it as a huge part of her life.

It’s a different format this time round for the country-wide programme.

Usually the troupe gets split into two to tour the North and South Islands.

This year, 10 dancers are touring the regions throughout the year.

When Queenstown was put on the list, dancers scrambled to make the cut.

“We are so excited to get there – it will be a wonderful evening.”

Tutus on Tour, Queenstown Memorial Centre, Sunday 3pm. Sold out with exception of wheelchair-access tickets.

