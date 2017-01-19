Town gets brush with Stones

Mick Jagger’s brother is heading to New Zealand to play a gig in Arrowtown.

Singer-songwriter Chris Jagger, The Rolling Stones frontman’s younger brother, will play the goldmining village in March with Brit pianoman Ben Waters.

The March 7 concert at Athenaeum Hall will also feature touring Rolling Stones members Tim Ries and Bernard Fowler.

If tickets are snapped up quickly, disappointed fans will get some satisfaction, however – organiser Mike Norris, of Akaroa, promises to add a second night if sales go well.

The line-up came about after an impromptu meeting in Las Vegas.

Norris was invited by Waters to see the Stones but the gig was canned as frontman Mick had laryngitis.

The rest of the band decided to play at a local club and Norris was introduced to Ries.

“I said to Tim, ‘would you consider coming to NZ in March and see if you can get Bernard to come too?’

“They are really excited about coming here. [It is] big news that two members of The Rolling Stones are coming.”

Norris will also be tasked with organising some outdoorsy expeditions for Jagger – who is a fan of “the wild”.

It’s a return to Arrowtown for Waters – who has shared a stage with music legends such as Jools Holland, Jerry Lee Lewis, Shakin’ Stevens and Mick Hucknall. Waters played in the town last year as a fundraiser for the Wakatipu Wilding Conifer Control Group.

Norris says the crowd was great.

“We found Arrowtown so appreciative. A small community, possibly not so blessed with international touring acts, so they jump at any opportunities presented.

“Some got up on the stage and joined in the singing – you can’t do that in the Lincoln Centre [New York].”

A fifth of this year’s $125 ticket price will go to the Queenstown Trails Trust.

Norris gives kudos to trust patron Sir Eion Edgar, who he credits with playing an instrumental part in getting the concert off the ground, including the charity element.

Edgar: “To have Chris Jagger, it is unbelievable.

“And Tim and Bernard from The Rolling Stones … it will be fantastic and a lot of fun.”

Edgar didn’t rule out making the concert an annual event.

Ben Waters and Friends, Athenaeum Hall, Arrowtown, March 7, 8pm. Tickets $125.

