Tortilla firm faces fine

A Queenstown company’s admitted failing to ensure the health and safety of a teenage employee who got his hand mangled in a tortilla press last year.

Miller Foods Ltd, trading as Remarkables Tortillas, will be sentenced in Queenstown next March.

The company didn’t appear in court on Monday, but admitted a charge laid under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 relating to the injuries sustained by Daniel Mauricio Figueroa Varas, who was 19 years old at the time.

Figueroa was at work on November 23 last year when he tried to remove a tortilla that was stuck in the duplex tortilla press machine – his arm was crushed in a conveyer belt and mangled to the bone.

He managed to turn the machine off after about 20 seconds, but it took 15 minutes before his workmates found him.

Figueroa was taken to Lakes District Hospital then flown to Dunedin Hospital and had two operations in five days to treat a broken wrist and arm, burns and a hole in his elbow.

He spent six weeks in hospital all up, and had two further operations by January – one of those was to remove the tip of his middle finger.

It’s understood three fingers on his right hand have also since been amputated.

Under the charge Miller Foods admitted, it’s liable for a maximum fine of $1.5 million.