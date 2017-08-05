Top musos fizz over resort

High-profile musos Boh Runga and Jason Kerrison are teaming up for a high-end gig tonight.

The pair will play an exclusive, hour-long performance at the Clicquot Gala in Gibbston.

Runga says they’ve got a special set sorted which includes music from Runga’s Stellar days, Kerrison’s time with Opshop, some individual stuff and a few fun covers.

They’ll swap instruments, from singing and guitar to drums.

Runga: “The last few shows that we’ve done together it’s been great.

“We come from two big bands back in the day in New Zealand music, so for us to sing together is a nice blend and we’re funny – I’ll just say it – we’re entertaining.”

The duo will also be accompanied by former Stellar bassist Kurt Shanks.

Runga has written a quirky new song for the gig called Champagne You Got It Good.

“It’s very simple, very cute. I get a kick out of it – it’ll be funny.”

Having not been in the resort since last year, the Aucklander is stoked to be getting back to the mountains.

“I love Queenstown. I’m trying to work out how on earth I can get somebody to let me come down there every winter and every summer.”

The gala is the closing event of the four-day Clicquot in the Snow event.

Clicquot Gala at The Winehouse, in Gibbston, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets $180 on Eventfinda. Entry includes bubbles, canapes and transport back to Queenstown