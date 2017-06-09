Skyline’s big birthday plans

The big 5-0 is fast approaching for tourist giant Skyline Queenstown.

Pitched as New Zealand’s most-visited tourist attraction, it’s asking locals to get on board to help it celebrate.

The birthday bash includes a 50 Years of Fun campaign that will include competitions, events and a gala celebration in November.

Skyline Enterprises boss Mark Quickfall reckons it’s an opportunity to say cheers.

“Skyline has been delivering incredible experiences to Queenstown’s domestic and international tourists for 50 years, and this milestone anniversary presents an opportunity for us to share with and thank the local community for their support.”

To mark the countdown, Skyline is relaunching its website. It includes an online video looking back over the years, and folk are encouraged to share their own memories.

There’s a prize up for grabs for whoever submits the best photo, story, video or experience.

Quickfall thinks the birthday plans are poignant given the big-bucks redevelopment, which was announced last July.

Skyline Queenstown acting boss Wayne Rose adds: “Many people have contributed to the success of Skyline Queenstown over the past five decades, and it’s fitting that we celebrate those efforts.

“While it’s a time of reflection for the company, we’re also looking to the future with the commencement of our redevelopment project to ensure Skyline Queenstown maintains its position as NZ’s leading entertainment and leisure facility for the next 50 years.”

louises@scene.co.nz