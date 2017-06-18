Show me the money

Local community groups could get a cash injection from a new funding grant.

The Southern Trust is opening its coffers to Wakatipu organisations involved in arts, culture and amateur sports, with up to $200,000 up for grabs.

Trustee Karen Shea says they’d like to spread the money as far as they can.

“We really want to talk to some good organisations and do something that is really going to support the local community. We are not necessarily interested in doing one lone project.”

The trust, licensed by government, raises the cash by returning money spent by gambling punters – in Queenstown, that’s from Frankton Arm Tavern.

Other recent grants include $5000 for the Wakatipu Yacht Club and $3000 for the Wakatipu Senior Citizens Association.

Shea isn’t sure locals know the fund is available, but urges people to get in contact by the end of the month.

Money can be spent on team uniforms, grounds maintenance, equipment, coaching, art galleries or cultural festivals, with any requests over $30,000 to be reviewed at the monthly board of trustees meeting.

The grant is subject to community groups raising the balance required.

– LOUISE SCOTT

louises@scene.co.nz