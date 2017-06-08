Seniors scrambling for plush Arrowtown villas

Site works on the Wakatipu’s second retirement village start next month following strong interest from local retirees.

The $120 million-plus Arrowtown Lifestyle Retirement Village will occupy 12 hectares on McDonnell Road beside The Hills golf course.

Having sold nearly all 28 stage one villas, the operators are about to release a second stage ahead of schedule.

More than 85 per cent have been reserved by senior citizens in the Queenstown Lakes district, managing director Aaron Armstrong says.

“This reaffirms our belief that there is a strong need for a lifestyle village in the region.

“It is our intention to build a village for the people of Arrowtown and Queenstown, with strong connections with the community.”

In return, Armstrong says local suppliers and consultants are being preferred wherever possible.

The first villas will be completed by mid-2018.

The initial development will also include an interim residents’ lodge for stage one and two.

This will include a fireside lounge, residents’ bar, library, meeting room, gym and spa.

Down the track there’ll be a 1000 square metre community centre. In addition to 120 villas there’ll be 75 apartments and a 100-bed aged care centre.

The village is being developed by the Armstrong and Anderson families behind the Aspiring Lifestyle Retirement Village in Wanaka, along with the land-owning Monk family.

Meanwhile, the first concrete slabs have been poured at the other local retirement village, the $500m Queenstown Country Club on Ladies Mile.

Developer Sanderson Group aims to complete 20 or so homes by the end of this year.

Ultimately it will build 235 homes, 97 apartments, a rest home, hospital and dementia-care facility and extensive commercial facilities.

To date, more than 80 per cent of its buyers are also local retirees.