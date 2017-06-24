Scene snatches awards

Your local paper has done it again, Queenstown.

Mountain Scene grabbed three gongs at last week’s NZ Community Newspapers awards in Christchurch.

Our eye-catching front page ‘Queue-Town’, created by talented Allied Press graphic designer Jasmine Couch last July, won Best Front Page Newspaper for circulation 15,000-plus and Overall Winner in all categories.

The same front page, about traffic snarl-ups, won us Best Headline.

We were pipped at the post for Overall Best Newspaper and Supreme Winner, being named runner-up to Christchurch newspaper The Star.

Judge Venetia Sherson, a former Waikato Times editor, describes Scene as “the paper that keeps on giving”.

“The Scene always punches above its weight and continues to serve its diverse readership well in all areas of news and entertainment.”

She adds: “The front page open letter to former PM John Key about the pressures on Queenstown is a stroke of genius, demonstrating again the confidence and cleverness of the editor and reporting staff.”

In the individual awards, Scene’s Mandy Cooper was named Best Junior News Journalist.

Judge Jim Tully, a noted ex-journalist and academic, calls Cooper the deserved winner “who distinguished herself by breaking significant stories and very effective use of the Official Information Act”.

Editor David Williams was runner-up for Best Senior News Journalist.

For last year’s Winter Festival advertising feature, Scene was named runner-up Best Ad Supplement in our class.