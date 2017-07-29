Rovers’ big ask

Queenstown Rovers footballers are confident ahead of their clash with top-of-the-table Caversham this weekend.

Coach Jamie Whitmarsh knows their ODT Southern Premier League match in Dunedin on Saturday will be a challenge – Caversham have notched up 28 consecutive wins.

But Whitmarsh reckons his lads have the determination to win.

“We’ve got to play to our strengths, we need to stick to what we know works for us. And we’ve got the players to give ourselves the chance.

“We are going there confident but we are also going to be realistic. For us to get anything out of the game we’ve got to play above and beyond how we’ve been playing all season.”

It’s the first time they’ve faced Caversham this season as their first round match was snowed off.

Bad weather has scuppered five games this season, which means the league will be extended until the end of September.

Rovers’ game against Roslyn-Wakari was canned last weekend because of flooding in Dunedin.

