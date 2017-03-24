Rising from the rubble

A new five-star designer hotel in central Queenstown is expected to be completed in October.

Construction is well underway on QT Queenstown – part of a $35 million project at the rear of the Rydges Lakeland Resort.

It will feature 69 suites.

Its Bazaar restaurant and Reds Bar, which claims the “largest selection of spirits and liqueurs in town”, have already opened to the public.

Off Brunswick Street, QT Queenstown is owned and will be operated by Australian hospo giant Event Hospitality & Entertainment.

It has 54 hotels, 142 cinemas, 8000 employees and boasts more than $1 billion in revenue. It also owns the Rydges and Australian ski resort Thredbo.

QT Hotel & Resorts is another of its brands, with QT hotels in Wellington, Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and other Australian cities.

The new Queenstown hotel replaces 92 outdated rooms in the Rydges’ two rear blocks, which were demolished.

