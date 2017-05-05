Revealed: Fest’s Ball theme and comedy line-up

Laughs and Shanghai sophistication are lined up for this year’s Queenstown Winter Festival.

Comedy Night, on June 22, has drawn the big guns back, with comedic festival veterans Paul Ego, Jeremy Corbett, Dai Henwood and Justine Smith all confirmed.

Mountain Scene can exclusively reveal the theme for this year’s highly-anticipated SkyCity Ball, on June 24, is Shanghai Nights.

Both events, which are R18, will be held at the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Comedy Night will be hosted by 7 Days stars Corbett and Ego.

Henwood and Smith, joined by Kiwi comedians James Nokise and Sera Devcich in the laughter line-up, will deliver their own stand-up segments.

Host of TV game show Family Feud, Henwood has been part of 10 WinterFests but last year he and his wife had a wee bub to take care of and didn’t have time to make it down from Auckland.

But he’s back this year – and able to do something he says he doesn’t have enough time to do at the moment because he’s always on set filming.

“I really relish these gigs where I get to get on stage and do stand-up so I’m really looking forward to Queenstown.”

Henwood also features on 7 Days with his fellow festival veterans.

“To be honest Jeremy, Paul and I probably spend too much time together for our own good.”

day-in, day-out with his comedic mates, he’ll still sit around talking “rubbish” with them while they’re in the South Island.

Comedians will take to the stage at 8pm. It’s $69 to get your bum on a seat.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a pre-Comedy Night event, dubbed the Comedy Night Happy Hour, between 7pm and 8pm.Tickets are $35.

Pre-show goers get a glass of bubbles or beer, a few nibbles and can secure a leaner.

The SkyCity Ball kicks off at 7pm.

Tickets – available from this Monday at noon – are $165 per person or $1650 for a table of 10.

Sofitel Hotel’s 1789 Wine & Jazz Lounge will host an official SkyCity pre-ball event at 6pm.

Entry for the pre-ball event will be reserved for ball ticket holders but numbers are limited so it’s first-in, first-served.

This year’s Queenstown Winter Festival runs from June 22 to 25.

