Queenstown is the backdrop for a spectacular multi-million dollar advert screened during the Super Bowl.

The Battle of Evony aired in the third quarter of Monday’s dramatic American Football showdown in Houston, Texas, United States.

Starring Hollywood’s Aaron Eckhart, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Fan Bingbing, the 30-second ad was shot in Queenstown in December.

It’s for popular mobile game Evony: The Kings Return from Top Games US, Inc.

Executive producer Ben Davies, of production firm Furlined, tells Mountain Scene: “New Zealand, and in particular the South Island, was the clear and first choice for us to shoot.

“The variety of dramatic scenery, the amazing climate and the world-class production facilities and talent made the decision an easy one.”

The Super Bowl was screened to more than 111 million people worldwide and has the world’s most expensive commercial breaks.

TV network Fox reportedly charged up to $7.5 million for 30 seconds this year.

A longer two-minute cinematic film of the advert, directed by Henry Hobson, is on YouTube. It featured locals as extras. It was also shot in Romania and elsewhere.

Eckhart, who was spotted on Shotover Jet while in the resort, stars as George Washington, Morgan is King Arthur and Bingbing is Empress Wu Zetian.

San Francisco’s Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners was the ad agency behind the project.

New England Patriots mounted the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

paul.taylor@scene.co.nz