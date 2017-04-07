Resort gets taste of Mediterranean

A new-concept bar and restaurant with a Mediterranean flavour opens at the bottom of Queenstown Mall today.

Attiqa is located above Wilkinsons Pharmacy and below the Sundeck rooftop bar.

Sundeck owner Cameron Mitchell, who also owns The Bunker restaurant and bar nearby, is joined in the venture by Sundeck’s Italian manager Stefano De Santis.

The name Attiqa is “a bit of an enigma”, Mitchell explains.

“It’s just a name we feel describes the space.”

The concept, he says, arose from a trip to Melbourne, Australia, where he found “a lot of people wanting to eat out more, but more casually, for a little bit cheaper”.

Attiqa can be all things to all people, Mitchell says – “it can be a place to meet early, eat, stay late.”

Rather than tables, customers will use leaners for ‘vertical dining’.

Hours are 2pm to 2am, with a limited menu available after midnight.

Mitchell says the fitout’s something you’d see in a tapas bar in Barcelona, Spain, or Montecino, Italy.

Local designer Luke Baldock says he’s reflected “contemporary loft design” with elements like recycled red bricks, burnt cedar panelling and American white ash joinery.

“The majority of elements including bespoke furniture have been crafted by local suppliers.”

He commends Queenstown’s Bayshore Builders for their workmanship.

The ‘Med kitchen’ menu includes pinchos – skewered light bites – which are popular in Europe, tapas and four platters.

The Mediterranean influence is also reflected in the music and staff.

De Santis, who speaks Italian, French, Spanish and English, says if customers come in from France, South America or Quebec, for example, “we’ll speak their languages”.

