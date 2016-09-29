Q+A: Mayoral candidates

Rate council’s performance in the last three years
Al Angus: Dismal
Jim Boult: Acceptable
Lyal Cocks: Satisfactory, but room for improvement. The challenge is to manage the adverse impacts of growth and ensure all communities in our district reap the benefits
John Mann: Bouquet: Council was fiscally responsible and created a solid platform for the community. Brickbat: Council failed two undertakings (i) organisational restructure resulting in under-performance in key areas of planning, regulatory and transport and (ii) the successful implementation of an economic development unit which should be providing development guidance to council and community
Roger Tompkins: Frugal, but now we need to start spending money on important issues
Top priority if elected?
Al Angus: Infrastructure. Water, sewerage etc. Preventative maintenance programmes. More staff at the coalface. Living wage for staff.
Jim Boult: Lead a clear vision, then bring it to reality
Lyal Cocks: Leading the team to complete the projects and work addressing the transport, housing, economic development and smaller communities’ issues
John Mann: By Christmas, a detailed strengths and weaknesses analysis of the council makeup, staff and management and a plan agreed to implement the recommended solutions
Roger Tompkins: Instigate the transport plan that’s on the table
Top idea to fix housing unaffordability?
Al Angus: Fast-track consents that have a true affordability content. Fast-track consents that have a paid up “life of the building” indemnity
Jim Boult: Encourage a more competitive market
Lyal Cocks: Enable higher density development, and review the rules and rates for visitor accommodation and unoccupied houses to provide greater longer term rental stock
John Mann: Housing and accommodation summit involving ALL stakeholders by March. No single answer but Christchurch model is the only successful one to date. Good start!
Roger Tompkins: Private and public partnerships
Top idea to fix traffic congestion?
Al Angus: Improve CBD parking. Open the lakeview site to worker and ratepayers’ cars temporarily. This will stop around 100 cars an hour doing laps looking for a park
Jim Boult: A public transport system that is so good, so affordable and so frequent, locals and visitors alike will see it as the best way to travel in the district. Public transport systems seldom make money. So it will need external support – from the likes of a tourism levy
Lyal Cocks: Complete Hawthorne Drive, improve flow at BP Roundabout, establish top-notch public transport including ferries, encourage alternative modes, discourage visitors hiring cars on arrival
John Mann: Ensure committed works (BP, Hawthorne Drive and bridge) are delivered on schedule. Accelerate inner links, DowntownQT’s and the chamber’s proposals. Establish first-class public transport network
Roger Tompkins: Temporary transport hub on the edge of Queenstown
Special Housing Areas — more of the same?
Al Angus: Needs work
Jim Boult: No, but used better it will assist
Lyal Cocks: No, new lead policy required to achieve intended outcomes based on lessons learned
John Mann: On steroids! We have to FACILITATE first family homes and worker accommodation for the healthy economic and social development of the district
Roger Tompkins: TBA
I’ll be a success in three years if..
Al Angus: You’ve stopped backing disastrous mayors! I, on the other hand, will be a success because I will have stayed true to my constituents and, one way or another, made things a little better
Jim Boult: Acceptable financial growth and with enhanced lifestyle
Lyal Cocks: The transport system is fully functional in and around Queenstown, public transport is cheap and attractive, smaller communities needs are addressed, DP review is mostly completed, new economic activity has been established, the state of our water is understood, safe water supply is certain, and residents satisfaction is higher
John Mann: My council is easy to deal with. Ratepayers are actively involved in a comprehensive supporting network of organisations who effectively contribute to council’s decision-making process
Roger Tompkins: Three years? Two years! I want to have made recognisable changes to the district which will benefit us now and lay the foundations for the next generation
YES OR NO
Ratepayer-funded convention centre at Lakeview?
Al Angus: No
Jim Boult: No
Lyal Cocks: No
John Mann: No
Roger Tompkins: No – five-year moratorium on the convention centre
Ratepayer-funded affordable housing?
Al Angus: No
Jim Boult: No
Lyal Cocks: No
John Mann: Yes
Roger Tompkins: No. PPPs
Ratepayer-funded public transport?
Al Angus: No
Jim Boult: Via a tourism levy, yes
Lyal Cocks: Yes
John Mann: Yes
Roger Tompkins: No
Council intervention in accommodation sector (empty homes/Airbnb)?
Al Angus: No
Jim Boult: No
Lyal Cocks: Yes
John Mann: No
Roger Tompkins: No
Permanent Queenstown/Wakatipu residents who are registered to vote can elect one mayor and six councillors. Arrowtown councillor Scott Stevens was elected unopposed.
The final day for polling is October 8 at 12pm. By then, voting papers must be returned by post or delivered to Queenstown council’s office at 10 Gorge Rd.
If you have any questions contact electoral officer Jane Robertson: (03) 441 0499 or jane.robertson@qldc.govt.nz