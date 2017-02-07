PowderPak stacks it

A Queenstown indoor terrain park has gone under.

PowderPak Parks Queenstown, which sprawled over 600 square metres, opened in November as part of a $50 million entertainment precinct in Remarkables Park.

It was billed as New Zealand’s first indoor ski and snowboard dryslope terrain park.

Tauranga liquidator Thomas Rodewald was called in last Thursday and the company broke the news via social media on Waitangi Day.

“We gave it a red-hot crack in Queenstown, but unfortunately we have to close our doors,” the post says.

“We would like to thank all of the people that have come through our doors, and absolutely loved their time inside our facility.

“At this point in time we would also like to let everyone know that there is an indoor dry slope terrain park with good potential for sale!”

Shane Logmans and Shaun Leathley are the owners and directors of PowderPak Parks Queenstown Ltd.