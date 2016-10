An Arrowtowner reckons he’s harvested one of this spring’s earliest crop of spuds in Otago and Southland.

Ian Lightfoot, 75, planted six potatoes in his tunnel house on June 15.

After carefully tending them – “every time they put their heads up, I’d cover them up” – he dug 18 new potatoes from one plant on October 1.

Local Shotover Garden Centre general manager Samantha Taylor is impressed.

Most early-cropping spuds would be harvested early next month, at the earliest, she says.

