A plaque unveiling tomorrow celebrates a Queenstown pharmacy’s 150 years in business.

What’s thought to be New Zealand’s second-oldest pharmacy started in 1867, when German pharmacist Lewis Hotop began working for Hallenstein and Company’s new dispensary.

Two years later he opened Hotop’s Dispensary, next door, on the corner of Rees Street and what’s now The Mall.

Hotop served three times as Queenstown’s mayor, helped introduce trout to the district, ran the resort’s weather station and planted hundreds of trees around the town.

He introduced Arbor Day tree planting and is remembered today by the Hotop’s Rise walkway between Camp St and Frankton Road.

In 1920, Hotop sold his dispensary to Gordon Wilkinson, who gave it today’s name, Wilkinsons Pharmacy.

The business passed to his son Stan in 1950 and to Stan’s son Kim and his wife Marie in 1984.

Along the way the premises were rebuilt and also expanded along Rees St.

Kim and Marie sold to local couples Tiffany and Glenn Mitchell and Bronwen and Tim Judkins last year, but retain the freehold of the corner section.

Kim says: “It’s a rarity in NZ, let alone Queenstown, for a business to be around 150 years, so it’s great.”

Tomorrow’s celebrations, starting at 11am, include a plaque unveiling by mayor Jim Boult, a cake cutting and the presentation of a defibrillator by the head of ASB Bank’s healthcare business, Dr David Rhind.