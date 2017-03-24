Parking ban on way

Work to install barriers and no-stopping signs on Queenstown’s Kawarau Road could get cracking before winter.

But it all depends on how well the council’s parking strategy for Frankton is tracking and how the public feels.

Cheapskates currently use the stretch of road from the BP roundabout to the airport turnoff as a free carpark – something Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay and local residents have criticised.

Barclay launched a petition in November last year, calling for highways manager NZ Transport Agency to ban cars parking in this spot.

They may get their wish.

Council comms man Jimmy Sygrove says: “There are a few balls in the air on this project so putting a specific date on it at this stage is hard to do, and we wouldn’t want to draw a line in the sand just yet.

“Before winter is the aim, and it’s tracking towards that at this stage.”

The agency is responsible for carrying out the work but has to work with the council.

Agency’s mouthpiece Francis Adank says it hopes to start mid-year, “dependent on the QLDC parking strategy and public consultation on the no-stopping signs”.

Queenstown council’s property and infrastructure boss Peter Hansby says the parking strategy, cobbled together with the agency and Queenstown Airport, includes a proposed airport park and ride, the initial eastern access road link from Glenda Drive to Hawthorne Drive, and making sure cars usually parked along the roadside don’t move to “other surrounding areas, particularly residential Frankton”.

Queenstown Airport is also upping parking to cope with the overflow.

mandy.cooper@scene.co.nz