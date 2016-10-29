Arrowtown Pharmacist David Mitchell is going from employee to boss.

Mitchell, who has worked at Arrowtown Pharmacy for five years, and partner Kelly Harrison take over the reins on Monday.

The couple are pretty chuffed.

Mitchell reckons being a business owner isn’t always an option in his native Scotland.

“A lot of the time at home you end up working for someone else – or for one of the big companies.”

He studied as a pharmacist in Glasgow and has worked in Aussie, Te Anau and Queenstown where he met his Wellington-born other half.

While she isn’t a pharmaceutical expert – she will be on hand to help out when needed.

“We thought it was a great opportunity and something that may not come around again. We are really excited about it.”

Mitchell agrees and describes it as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

He thinks having a local pharmacy is really important – to serve particularly some of the elderly population.

“I know most of the local customers and that is a big part of what we do.”

It’s daunting but they are relishing the opportunity and plan on hiring additional staff to help out over the busy summer season.

Some tweaks may be made to their existing product range to cater for increased tourist demand in the town.

The business, on Buckingham Street, is located in one of the town’s old buildings, built in 1862.

It was a general store for most of its life – but has been run as a pharmacy since the late 1990s.

The couple have signed a 12 year lease and will continue to trade under the existing name.

louises@scene.co.nz