Nomad to headline WinterFest

Three years ago up-and-comers Nomad opened the 40th Queenstown Winter Festival for The Exponents.

Now the shoe’s on the other foot – the Christchurch band are the headline act for this year’s Friday night party in June.

The boys have been on the rise since leaving school in 2015.

Singer Will McGillivray, who also plays acoustic guitar and keys, says it was last year’s hit single them into New Zealand pop’s limelight.

“Love Will Call” [another single] got a little bit of radio play but to hear Oh My My played over and over again was so awesome.”

That meant they gigged constantly over summer.

McGillivray is joined by electric guitarist Aasha Mallard and bass player Cullen Kiesanowski. They all sing.

The lads went to Shirley Boys’ High School in Christchurch but McGillivray has a strong connection to Queenstown.

His brother Robbie part-owns Taco Medic with their cousin Ant Wilkins – while uncles Greg and Rob Hay own Wet Jacket Wines and Chard Farm vineyard, respectively.

That means the muso has spent plenty of time in the resort.

On this trip, the whole band are hoping to grab a day up the mountain.

“There’s a super-cool vibe going down in Queenstown and at WinterFest it’s super-busy – there are people everywhere, you can’t actually beat that, I don’t think.”

The teens are currently unsigned and although they’re open-minded to labels they’re pretty happy with where they’re at.

Kiwi legend Dave Dobbyn has been a mentor, even producing their song I Will Find You.

He started helping out the lads after hearing their music through his manager Lorraine Barry – who is also Nomads’ manager.

Kiwi comedians Jeremy Corbett and Paul Ego will be handing out banter throughout the evening as the hosts of the night.

The Real Journeys Friday night party and fireworks runs between 5.30pm and 9pm at Earnslaw Park, June 23.

Local band Versificator – made up of Fiona Bracken, Scott Kennedy, Mark Banham, Craig McLean and Emile Bomer – will open the party.

Nomad play from about 7.10pm until 8pm.

Dunedin band The Shambles – made up of Max Gunn, Conor Feehly, Henry Francis and Micah Davis-Rae – will be on-stage from 8-9pm.

Fireworks will fly at about 7pm.

