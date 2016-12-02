No home on the range

Queenstown’s best-known adventurer is being chucked off the Crown Range.

Base jumper and thrill-seeker Chuck Berry is looking for new digs as the rental property he’s lived in for 18 years has been sold.

For a man whose regular activities resemble a scene from he reckons finding accommodation in Queenstown is now “nearly impossible”.

Colliers International’s John Scobie says rents have risen by about 50 per cent over the last two years, using a three-bedroom Lake Hayes Estate house as an example.

Eight of Berry’s mates have been booted out of long-term rentals recently.

He says: “There is a real danger people who have lived in Queenstown for the last 20 or 30 years leave the district.

“It has become nearly impossible to afford accommodation – it is pretty tough on long-term residents when it is no longer affordable to be here.

“When I first came here it was more about lifestyle rather than financial gain.”

Berry says he loves Queenstown but it’s very different now.

He understands the need for development but is gutted to leave his Crown Range pad.

The farm and his rented cottage – overlooking the Remarkables and Coronet Peak – have been sold.

“It has been a wonderful place to be and I feel lucky to have been part of the rural community. You do have to come to terms with the fact that nothing stays the same forever. Maybe new opportunities will come up.”

He has to be out this month and hopes to relocate to Gibbston.

Local NZ Sotheby’s International Realty agent Matt Finnigan confirms a local family’s bought the farm and plans to live there.

Berry is a professional skydiver, base jumper and Red Bull athlete who has travelled the world.

He’s a stuntman, cameraman, test pilot, aircraft engineer, film-maker and motivational speaker, including at TEDx Queenstown in 2013.

Another CV highlight includes being a member of the NZ parachute team.

louises@scene.co.nz