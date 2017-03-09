Your NZ Open weather forecast

Perfect conditions for golf watching.

A slow moving ridge of high pressure should remain just to the south of the South Island through the weekend providing fine, settled weather. With clear skies overnight, temperatures should get down to 5 – 8 degrees making for a chilly start before rising up to the low twenties in the afternoons. Winds will be generally light and from the south to southeast quarter.

Central Otago’s weather is in stark contrast to what the North Island should experience, with more wet and stormy weather expected through the weekend in the north.